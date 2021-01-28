Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 100.50 ($1.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,953.50 ($38.59). 1,883,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,411. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,942.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

