DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.04.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.