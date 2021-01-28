Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 114,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 63,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

