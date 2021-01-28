DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,930.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $163,930.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00320380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.71 or 0.01510560 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits' official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

