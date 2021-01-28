Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $73.01. 7,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

