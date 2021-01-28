Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Financial Comparison

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dino Polska alerts:

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dino Polska and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.15 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dino Polska and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dino Polska 0 0 1 0 3.00 Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Dino Polska.

Profitability

This table compares Dino Polska and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Dino Polska on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; investments in properties, shares, and bonds; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; and manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of January 7, 2021, the company operated 1,496 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.