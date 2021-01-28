Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIISY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY opened at $16.64 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.