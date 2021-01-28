Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 9.05% of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

