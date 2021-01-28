Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. (DCY.V) (CVE:DCY) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. (DCY.V) (CVE:DCY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.10. Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. (DCY.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. (DCY.V) (CVE:DCY)

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc, an exploration stage company, explores for base and precious metals in Canada. The company focuses on gold and copper properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Galaxy property comprising seven mineral claims and two crown-granted mineral claims covering approximately 91 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

