Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

