Diversified LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $213.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

