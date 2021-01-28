Diversified LLC Invests $132,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 214.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

CII stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

