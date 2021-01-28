Diversified LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 197,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July alerts:

Shares of PJUL opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.