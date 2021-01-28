Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $697.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $721.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

