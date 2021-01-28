Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $154.26 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

