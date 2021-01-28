Diversified LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Waste Management by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 41,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

