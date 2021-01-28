Diversified LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of IT stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

