Diversified LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $213.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $181.97.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

