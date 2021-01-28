Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.56.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) stock opened at C$62.52 on Thursday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$86.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.28.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

