Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83. Docebo has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

