DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,913.90

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $482,913.90 and approximately $57,911.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,983,162 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

