Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.05 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 855.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.43 billion and $19.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 799.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00396807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,136,378,598 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

