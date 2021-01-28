Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.1 million.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 401,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,876. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

