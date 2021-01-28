Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.10 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.20. 400,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,942. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.