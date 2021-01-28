Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

NYSE D opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

