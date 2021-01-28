Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% in the third quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $371.60. The stock had a trading volume of 761,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,239. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.09. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

