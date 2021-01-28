Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 209,564 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3,676.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,564 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $45,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $208.68. 41,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,435. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average of $203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

