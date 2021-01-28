Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $742.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $702.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

