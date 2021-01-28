Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

