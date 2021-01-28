Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 245,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

