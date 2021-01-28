Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $76.44 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $76,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $25.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,752. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,047.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

