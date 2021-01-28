Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 233.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,072,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.18. 174,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

