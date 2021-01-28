Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 145,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

