Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Horan Capital Management raised its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded up $14.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.19 and a 200 day moving average of $258.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.