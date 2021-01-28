Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

