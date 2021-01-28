Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.25 to $6.45 EPS.

Dover stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. 1,981,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,743. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

