Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25 to $6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% or $7.219 billion to $7.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

Dover stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.43. 33,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,370. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.18.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

