Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.45 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $16.45 million and $117,942.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00908052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00051694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.60 or 0.04429342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

