DREP Price Up 6.2% This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DREP has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

