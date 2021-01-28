DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $369,308.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

