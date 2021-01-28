Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

DUK traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $93.33. 23,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

