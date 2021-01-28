DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

