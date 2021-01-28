DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $29.25. 150,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

