Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dycom Industries reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $85.63. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

