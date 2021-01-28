Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

