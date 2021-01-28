Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $25.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

