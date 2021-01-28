Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eargo stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

