Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 8.7%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.39 and last traded at $56.99. Approximately 525,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 357,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

EAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eargo stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

