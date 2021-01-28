Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.38-8.00 EPS.

EMN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

