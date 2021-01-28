easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 842 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 842 ($11.00) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 872.68 ($11.40).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 740.20 ($9.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 810.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.88.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

